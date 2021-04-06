Utrust Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $292.48 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Coin Profile

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

