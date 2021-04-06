Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $291.11 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $291.11 million and approximately $40.70 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00055783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.62 or 0.00677498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00075176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029831 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

