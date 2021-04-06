V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of V.F. worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,170,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

VFC traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. 21,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,225. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

