V-ID Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00058722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.52 or 0.00662176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

