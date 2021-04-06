Vai (VAI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Vai has a market cap of $168.26 million and $3.36 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00288681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00103641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.34 or 0.00744870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 184,710,174 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

