Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Valero Energy worth $39,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Valero Energy stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,486.50, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

