Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.40. Valhi shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 64 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $630.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valhi by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

