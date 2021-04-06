Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 24,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Shares of APD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,470. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.92. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.61 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

