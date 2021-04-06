Valley Brook Capital Group Buys Shares of 21,787 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 263,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. 62,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

