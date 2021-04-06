Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $1.13 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.87.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $219.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $220.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.