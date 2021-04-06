Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $2.69 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. NIKE comprises approximately 2.7% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.56. 79,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

