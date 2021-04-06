Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. United Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,511,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,514,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,605. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

