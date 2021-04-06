Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $121.50. 82,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,027. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $79.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

