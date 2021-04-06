Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.8% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $177.80. 6,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,311. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.13 and a one year high of $184.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.05. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.