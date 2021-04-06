Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases Shares of 6,230 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,329. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78.
In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.