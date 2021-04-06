Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $1.15 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.66. 4,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.41.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

