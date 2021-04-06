Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $3.21 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. The Home Depot accounts for 3.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.84. 57,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,127. The company has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.13 and a fifty-two week high of $315.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.