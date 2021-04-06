Valor Token (VALOR) Price Hits $0.97

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $92,413.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.00658333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031449 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

