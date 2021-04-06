VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Up 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 2,033,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,626,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

