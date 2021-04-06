Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 738.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,042 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

