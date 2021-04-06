Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 146,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,416,962 shares.The stock last traded at $53.47 and had previously closed at $53.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

