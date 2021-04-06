Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $555,314.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for $53.69 or 0.00091860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $37.80 million and $555,314.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 110.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00288681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00103641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.34 or 0.00744870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011540 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 849,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,009 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.