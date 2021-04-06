Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.97

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.97 and last traded at $176.91, with a volume of 2643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.85.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.06.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.20 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.