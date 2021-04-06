Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Coverage Initiated at FBN Securities

Stock analysts at FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,635,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,299 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,161 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

