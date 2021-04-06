Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.11. Vaso shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 387,401 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

