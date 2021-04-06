VeChain Trading 27.1% Higher This Week (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $7.34 billion and approximately $1.62 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VeChain Coin Profile

Get VeChain alerts:

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.