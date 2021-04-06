Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

