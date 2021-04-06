Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $409.34 Million

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post sales of $409.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $337.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $263.57 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.87 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.16.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $93,624.96. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,704.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,564 shares of company stock worth $2,908,213. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

