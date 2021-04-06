Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $350.34 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Velas token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $350.34 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001905 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.