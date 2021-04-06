Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.02 ($1.14). 276,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 281,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.13).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.57. The firm has a market cap of £109.49 million and a P/E ratio of 34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.