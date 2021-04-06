Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Hits $538.66 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.92 or 0.00099673 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $538.66 million and approximately $54.35 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,030.82 or 0.99865057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00037301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,300,121 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

