Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Veracyte worth $25,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -82.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

