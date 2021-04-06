Verge Market Cap Hits $870.16 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $870.16 million and approximately $84.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00410191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004806 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,442,873,149 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

