VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $9,933.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,192.27 or 0.99625691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00098219 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,575,869 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.