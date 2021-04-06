Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Increased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $1,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $181.55 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Insiders sold a total of 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

