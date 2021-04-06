Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 362,837 shares.The stock last traded at $46.64 and had previously closed at $45.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $748.54 million, a P/E ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

