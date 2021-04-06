Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.29. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 42,449 shares trading hands.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

