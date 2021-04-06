Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRCA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,540. The firm has a market cap of $361.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

