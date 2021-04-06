Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $42.85 million and $859,549.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,861.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,110.10 or 0.03646830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.80 or 0.00410990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $671.50 or 0.01160534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00461520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.85 or 0.00478472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00330970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00032328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,475,297 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

