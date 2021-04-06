Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after buying an additional 1,131,803 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $7,319,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERX opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. Vertex has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

