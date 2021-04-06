Vesper (VSP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.99 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Vesper has a market cap of $144.20 million and $9.99 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $60.04 or 0.00104010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00270801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00746671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,904 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.