Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

