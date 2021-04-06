Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

