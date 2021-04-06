Viacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.62 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002331 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $31.23 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.96 or 0.00382250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004902 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,805 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

