ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of ViacomCBS worth $172,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.48.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

