ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Gap Down to $42.90

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.90, but opened at $41.80. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 1,025,113 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

