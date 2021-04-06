ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 255,862 shares.The stock last traded at $47.55 and had previously closed at $46.76.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

