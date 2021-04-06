Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

