VIBE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $127,742.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $127,742.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00060102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00662114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00079229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00031208 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.