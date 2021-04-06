VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Shares Down 0.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.21. Approximately 4,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

